Saturday, January 28, 2017 at 06:33PM

Our Game Sign-ups page is now online! We couldn't be more pleased with the initial sign-up activity, with more than 50 participants already registered for CSW Expo 2017. We know many attendees have not yet registered, so keep in mind that the earlier you register, the quicker your game selection will appear to help garner interest from other attendees. Also, everyone who registers for the Full Expo Pass by January 31 will receive their Expo shirt for FREE!

Just a quick tip for those who may be unfamiliar with our Game Sign-ups page. Please take note of the three tabs at the bottom of the page, where you can navigate between Monster and Open-gaming titles, along with our featured gaming events (most sponsored by publishers/designers, such as hosted playtest sessions, drop-in gaming activities, tournament play, etc.).