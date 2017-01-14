Dean and Sara Essig
Fans of The Gamers and MMP -- rejoice!
We are pleased to announce that our ConsimWorld Expo 2016 Guest of Honor will be Dean Essig, Founder of The Gamers: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gamers
We are doubly pleased Dean's better half, Sara Essig, will be joining us as well. Special thanks to Chip Pharr for assisting us to help make this happen!
It's always a thrill for me to be able to roll out the Red Carpet for those who are tremendous contributors to this modest hobby of ours. Hundreds and hundreds of hours of gaming pleasure around the globe have been a direct result of Dean and Companies many great games published over the past 20+ years.
And I'm very much looking forward to seeing Dean and Sara again...it's been many years!