Thursday, May 12, 2016 at 11:17AM

Due to another record-breaking turnout, we've been working with our event site, Tempe Mission Palms Hotel, since the hotel has no bookings for certain nights during our event. Obviously, we are learning of many attendees from out of town unable to get a full event booking, so we have already come up with a great solution.

The Residence Inn Tempe Downtown/University is only a stone's throw from the hotel (short walking distance) and we have many attendees already booking at this hotel. The rooms also include a kitchen and separate living room. We highly recommend you book with this hotel. In the meantime, we will continue working with TMPH to see if we can secure additional rooms based on cancellations.