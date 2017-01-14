Navigation
News by Category
CSW Related Links

CSW Expo 2017 is the official annual event of ConsimWorld LLC. Please be sure to check-out these CSW services.

Powered by Squarespace


  


 THE PREMIER GAMING EVENT OF THE YEAR

CSW Expo 2017 featuring MonsterGame.CON XVII will be held May 27 - June 3, 2017 at the Tempe Mission Palms in beautiful Tempe, Arizona. What makes CSW Expo so special? Read the Overview to learn more!

Online Registration is now open for CSW Expo 2017! Be sure to register for your Full Expo Pass by January 31 to receive your FREE Expo shirt!

Saturday
Jan142017

Register Today for CSW Expo 2017!

DateSaturday, January 14, 2017 at 05:13PM

The wait is over...online registration for CSW Expo 2017 is now open! As an added bonus, all those who register early for the Full Expo Pass ($100) no later than January 31, 2017 will receive their Expo shirt for FREE!

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference1 Reference |
Wednesday
Jul062016

Expo 2016...That's a Wrap!

DateWednesday, July 6, 2016 at 10:12AM

We've just put the wraps on 2016 with another terrific turnout with attendance coming in around 275. Great numbers again. A great variety of games hit the tabletops this year, from new to old, and it was a real pleasure to welcome back our guest of honor, Dean Essig. Dean plans to return for 2017, so fans of his games can rejoice!

As is customary, we will open online registration for Expo 2017 after the New Year. The Expo 2017 dates are May 27 - June 3, 2017. Looking forward to seeing you then, less than 11 months away.

 

 

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference9 References |
Thursday
May122016

Overflow Hotel Accommodations

DateThursday, May 12, 2016 at 11:17AM

Due to another record-breaking turnout, we've been working with our event site, Tempe Mission Palms Hotel, since the hotel has no bookings for certain nights during our event. Obviously, we are learning of many attendees from out of town unable to get a full event booking, so we have already come up with a great solution.

The Residence Inn Tempe Downtown/University is only a stone's throw from the hotel (short walking distance) and we have many attendees already booking at this hotel. The rooms also include a kitchen and separate living room. We highly recommend you book with this hotel. In the meantime, we will continue working with TMPH to see if we can secure additional rooms based on cancellations.

AuthorJohn Kranz | Comment1 Comment | Reference79 References |
Saturday
Mar122016

Game Sign-ups Now Posted!

DateSaturday, March 12, 2016 at 03:19PM

We are pleased to announce we have posted the Game Sign-ups for CSW Expo 2016. Check out the many great titles our attendees are looking to play, and now's your chance to network and coordinate on games you wish to play during our grand event!

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference22 References |
in
Sunday
Feb282016

Attendee Page Now Online!

DateSunday, February 28, 2016 at 09:05PM

We apologize for the delay as we've been hustling with our Annual Donation Drive and redesigned Newsdesk. We are making headway now in providing you information about initial Expo sign-up activity.

We have completed the Attendee Roster as of today. We're almost already at the halfway mark to last years' numbers, yet we know a lot of folks have yet to submit their registration forms! We have 18 First-time attendees signed up as well which is fantastic news.

We will be debuting our Game Sign-ups page later this week!

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference6 References |
Saturday
Feb132016

Attendee List and Sign-Ups Coming Soon!

DateSaturday, February 13, 2016 at 11:10AM

We should have our initial Attendee List and Expo Game Sign-up sheet online by Feb. 21. Thank you for your patience!

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference6 References |
Monday
Jan182016

Expo 2016 Guest of Honor, Dean Essig

DateMonday, January 18, 2016 at 09:24AM

Dean and Sara Essig

Fans of The Gamers and MMP -- rejoice!

We are pleased to announce that our ConsimWorld Expo 2016 Guest of Honor will be Dean Essig, Founder of The Gamers: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/The_Gamers

We are doubly pleased Dean's better half, Sara Essig, will be joining us as well. Special thanks to Chip Pharr for assisting us to help make this happen!

It's always a thrill for me to be able to roll out the Red Carpet for those who are tremendous contributors to this modest hobby of ours. Hundreds and hundreds of hours of gaming pleasure around the globe have been a direct result of Dean and Companies many great games published over the past 20+ years.

And I'm very much looking forward to seeing Dean and Sara again...it's been many years!

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference6 References |
Monday
May252015

Introducing New Major Sponsor

DateMonday, May 25, 2015 at 10:02AM

We'd like to recognize and thank Rodger B. MacGowan of C3i Magazine for becoming our newest major sponsor for CSW Expo 2015!

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference5 References |
Monday
May252015

Registration Milestone Achieved!

DateMonday, May 25, 2015 at 07:40AM

We've surpassed a major milestone in reaching 250 registered attendees for CSW Expo which is only a few weeks away. This shatters any previous attendance record based on pre-regs by a healthy margin. For those attending, feel free to use our contact form if you want to change your game sign-ups.

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference8 References |
in
Tuesday
Feb032015

Navigating Game Sign-ups Page

DateTuesday, February 3, 2015 at 12:33PM

We couldn't be more pleased with the initial sign-up activity, with more than 150 participants already registered for CSW Expo 2015 -- smashing all previous records. Just a quick tip for those who may be unfamiliar with our Game Sign-ups page. Please take note of the three tabs at the bottom of the page, where you can navigate between Monster and Open-gaming titles, along with our featured gaming events (most sponsored by publishers/designers, such as hosted playtest sessions, drop-in gaming activities, tournament play, etc.).

AuthorJohn Kranz | CommentPost a Comment | Reference18 References |
in
Page 1 2 3 4 5 ... 10 Next 10 Entries »