CSW Expo TEMPE 2025
Our Mission:

The Ultimate Consim Boardgaming Event

The Ultimate Gaming Experience returns to Tempe, AZ to celebrate our 24th year in celebrating the hobby with a full, action-packed week of open-gaming and monster wargames under one roof.

 
 

CSW Expo Palm Ballroom
MonsterCon11_2.jpg

A Great Venue
Returns to Tempe, AZ

Our flagship CSW Expo hosts more than 300 gamers every summer in Tempe, AZ, and is now celebrating its 25th Anniversary.

A Great Venue

CSW Expo is an organized gaming event that provides a memorable gaming experience. With 24 years of experience in game conventions, our venue format is the perfect blueprint for celebrating wargaming with newcomers, experienced gamers, designers, and publishers alike. Check out some of the key activities taking place during this full-week event.

 

open-gaming format

As you register, list those games you wish to play and our signup sheet will help match up your gaming interest with others. This way you can coordinate with fellow attendees and schedule one or more play sessions during the event.

SPECIAL EVENTS

Numerous special events will be scheduled, such as playtest sessions, tournaments, drop-in game demos, etc. by noted game designers.

DOOR PRIZES

No event would be complete with door prizes.
And we’ve got ‘em!

SUPPLY LINE (REFRESHMENTS)

We are catering FREE hot coffee in the evening to thank all our valued attendees in our main gaming hall!

MONSTER GAMING

While you may decide to partake in multiple games during the event, you may also decide to dive into a multi-map monster game with others. We’ve got the space for it!

EXHIBITOR SALES ROOM

Several publishers will be on-site exhibiting and selling their games throughout the event. It’s a great opportunity to meet the publishers and perhaps take home some new games.

LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION…

A fantastic gaming atmosphere powered by the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel and the well-known downtown Tempe Mill Avenue.

SEMINARS

We will be hosting evening seminars throughout the Expo on a variety of historical topics or game designs, as well as game publisher updates.

FLEA MARKET TABLES

No venue would be complete without buying or selling games from other attendees on-site. We provide flea market tables at no charge where literally hundreds of items are available for sale.

TRUE GAMING COMFORT

Relax during gameplay with the back-saving, ergonomic chairs.

 
 


John has worked tirelessly over the years to make CSW Tempe into the premiere wargame convention to attend. Great games, great hotel and location, and an awesome group of fellow wargamers in attendance. CSW Tempe is not to be missed, and should definitely be on everyone’s schedule!

Maurice Fitzgerald / Moe’s Game Table

 

Maurice Fitzgerald, Moe’s Game Table

 