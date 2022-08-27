CSW Expo TEMPE 2025

Our Mission:
The Ultimate Consim Boardgaming Event
The Ultimate Gaming Experience returns to Tempe, AZ to celebrate our 24th year in celebrating the hobby with a full, action-packed week of open-gaming and monster wargames under one roof.
CSW Expo is an organized gaming event that provides a memorable gaming experience. With 24 years of experience in game conventions, our venue format is the perfect blueprint for celebrating wargaming with newcomers, experienced gamers, designers, and publishers alike. Check out some of the key activities taking place during this full-week event.
As you register, list those games you wish to play and our signup sheet will help match up your gaming interest with others. This way you can coordinate with fellow attendees and schedule one or more play sessions during the event.
Numerous special events will be scheduled, such as playtest sessions, tournaments, drop-in game demos, etc. by noted game designers.
No event would be complete with door prizes.
And we’ve got ‘em!
We are catering FREE hot coffee in the evening to thank all our valued attendees in our main gaming hall!
While you may decide to partake in multiple games during the event, you may also decide to dive into a multi-map monster game with others. We’ve got the space for it!
Several publishers will be on-site exhibiting and selling their games throughout the event. It’s a great opportunity to meet the publishers and perhaps take home some new games.
A fantastic gaming atmosphere powered by the Tempe Mission Palms Hotel and the well-known downtown Tempe Mill Avenue.
We will be hosting evening seminars throughout the Expo on a variety of historical topics or game designs, as well as game publisher updates.
No venue would be complete without buying or selling games from other attendees on-site. We provide flea market tables at no charge where literally hundreds of items are available for sale.
Relax during gameplay with the back-saving, ergonomic chairs.
Maurice Fitzgerald / Moe’s Game Table